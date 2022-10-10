Diver found dead after responding to call to take car out of pond in Manvel, police say

A diver was found dead after responding to a call to take a vehicle out of a pond in Manvel on Sunday. Investigators have not yet determined what the cause of death is.

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are still looking for answers after they say a diver died while responding to a call about a car in Manvel on Sunday.

A sergeant with the Manvel Police Department confirms they responded to a car that went into a pond near Big Island Road just before 2 p.m.

Investigators told ABC13 that a tow service was contacted with a diver to take the vehicle out of the water.

Police said after 4:30 p.m., a second call came in asking for an ambulance.

Police said the diver, who was a man in his late 50s to early 60s, was in the water and had medical incident, but investigators have not yet determined what the cause of death is.

While foul play is not suspected, the diver is believed to have possibly had a heart attack.

The diver was not associated with law enforcement but since there was an incident in which a vehicle went into a pond, officers and towing service divers were called to get the car out.

It is still unknown what led the car to land in the pond.

