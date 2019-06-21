Dive teams find body of man who drowned at RV park in Manvel

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- Water rescue teams in Manvel have recovered the body of a man who never resurfaced after going underwater at an RV park.
Manvel police told ABC13 Eyewitness News they received reports around 4:20 p.m. of a man who was lost in the water.
Authorities say the man was with a group of 15 others at the Twin Lakes RV resort.
Investigators said the 24-year-old man was swimming with two other people to a trampoline float when he became tired and went under.
The two men he was with attempted to recover his body, but they were unable to reach him.
