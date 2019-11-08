fraud

District judge accused of paying for home with campaign money

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A state district judge has surrendered to federal authorities after charges of wire fraud were unsealed Friday.

Alexandra Smoots-Thomas, 44, is accused of embezzling campaign contributions intended for her re-election campaigns, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

Smoots-Thomas was elected to a third term as presiding judge for the 164th state District Court in 2016.

A federal grand jury returned the seven-count indictment Oct. 24, which was unsealed Friday.

"The defendant in this case is a judge, whose responsibilities are to make sure the law is followed and carried out," FBI Special Agent in Charge Perrye Turner said. "She was entrusted to serve the citizens of Harris County with duty and honor. However, the allegations contained in today's indictment show that the judge put personal enrichment over this duty and honor."

The indictment alleges Smoots-Thomas repeatedly solicited campaign contributions on the premise the money would be used to help facilitate her re-election campaigns in both 2012 and 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney's statement.

Smoots-Thomas is accused of using campaign money to make home mortgage payments, private school tuition, personal travel expenses, and luxury items. It wasn't clear what the luxury items were.

Smoots-Thomas was scheduled to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge Friday morning.

