Man killed after being hit by vehicle in Channelview

BREAKING: A male pedestrian has died after being struck by at least one vehicle in the 15300 block of Woodforest near Dell Dale. One driver remained on scene. WB lanes of Woodforest are closed for now. #hounews pic.twitter.com/cRZFIOj2zf — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 17, 2018

