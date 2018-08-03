The manhunt for a high-profile suspect came to an end Friday as he killed himself in southwest Houston.Joseph James Pappas was charged with murder in the July 20 killing of Dr. Mark Hausknecht as he rode his bicycle to work in the Texas Medical Center."He's walking. This is going to be the suspect," were the words heard on the police scanners around 9 a.m.As authorities set up a perimeter, the calls intensified. "He was last seen going northbound on Hilcroft near Seven Acres," authorities said. "Bob White and Braeswood is where he's at."According to the Houston Police Department, Pappas committed suicide when officers closed the net around him.Listen to the chaotic moments recorded in the call above as the manhunt unfolded.