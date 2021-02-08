disneyland

Disney California Adventure Park to debut ticketed food and entertainment event in March; nearly 1,000 employees to return to work

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A "limited-time ticketed experience" will debut at Disney California Adventure in mid-March, focused on food and beverage offerings and carefully crafted entertainment as nearly 1,000 park workers return to work.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock announced the event in a letter to employees commemorating the 20th anniversary of California Adventure.

About 350 other employees have also returned to work with the reopening of outdoor dining at Downtown Disney restaurants following the lifting of California's regional stay-at-home order.

The new experience at California Adventure, which will differ from a traditional visit to the Disney theme parks, will be offered multiple days per week, according to Disneyland Resort. Specific dates have not yet been announced.

Disneyland will continue to be temporarily shut down, along with all attractions at both of the Anaheim resorts.

Health guidelines that have already been implemented at Downtown Disney will remain in place. These include temperature checks upon arrival, wearing facial coverings, and maintaining social distancing.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessanaheimorange countytheme parkcoronavirus californiasouthern californiadisneydisneylandcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEYLAND
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
One Napa family brings Disney-inspired pandemic project to new heights
Disney Parks update 'Jungle Cruise'
Here's a first look at Disneyland Resorts' new Spider-Man ride
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FEMA-backed Houston vaccine super site in the works, Abbott says
Houston Cougars football player accused of choking girlfriend
Mattress Mack will cash in on $3.4M bet for Super Bowl LV
Teens riding golf cart shot at in Sienna neighborhood
Warm start to the week, cooldown end of week
Mattress Mack's customers win big on Gallery Furniture promotion
NAACP wants Baytown lake renamed because current name is offensive
Show More
Bucs' Javadifar, Locust 1st woman coaches to win Super Bowl
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies following COVID-19 diagnosis
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Delta extends middle seat blocking through April 2021
More TOP STORIES News