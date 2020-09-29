Disney announces 28,000 layoffs amid continued closure of Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- As Disneyland remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Disney announced Tuesday it will lay off about 28,000 employees in its Parks, Experiences and Products division.About two-thirds of the layoffs are part-time employees."Over the past several months, we've been forced to make a number of necessary adjustments to our business, and as difficult as this decision is today, we believe that the steps we are taking will enable us to emerge a more effective and efficient operation when we return to normal," said Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.The Anaheim theme park closed in March for the pandemic. Company officials have been urging the state to issue guidelines that would allow the park to reopen safely.Walt Disney World in Florida has reopened.It was not immediately disclosed how the layoffs would be split up among the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products business unit - which includes Disneyland, Walt Disney World, other parks around the world, Disney Cruise Line, Adventures by Disney, Walt Disney Imagineering, consumer products, retail stores, publishing, games and other products.D'Amaro said part of the reason for the need for layoffs was "exacerbated in California by the State's unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen."DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.