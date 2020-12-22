Travel

Disneyland renames Snow White ride, provides first look at remodel

The attraction now brings to life Snow White's "happily ever after" using state-of-the-art audio and visual technology.
By Brittany Cloobeck
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- In honor of the 83rd anniversary of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Disneyland has released a sneak peek of its reimagined attraction inspired by the beloved fairytale.

The Snow White ride, which is now named Snow White's Enchanted Wish, has been updated to bring the princess' "happily ever after" to life.

The attraction will use "state-of-the-art audio and visual technology" and feature "new music, LED black lighting, laser projections and a new animation system," according to Disney Parks Blog.

In the new adventure, guests can "whistle while they work" at the mine with the Seven Dwarfs as sparkling jewels surround the ride vehicle and watch Snow White dance and twirl in the cottage.



Disneyland has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and a reopening date has not been announced.

RELATED | Disney Parks provides update on Avengers Campus, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
EMBED More News Videos

While Disney's two theme parks remain closed in Southern California, Disney parks provided an update on Avengers Campus, coming to Disney California Adventure Park and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway coming to Disneyland.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelanaheimorange countyamusement ridedisneydisneyland
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dr. Fauci, HHS Sec. Azar receive COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Greg Abbott to receive COVID-19 vaccine
5 people in the hospital after 3 police chases end in crashes
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
Second stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
TMC health experts to give vaccine rollout update
Sen. Ted Cruz: Relief bill is wasteful spending, votes against it
Show More
A mild start to winter, then cold for Christmas Day
Mayde Creek vs Katy Taylor is ABC13 & Texan Live's Game of Week
Police use 'ghost cars' to catch aggressive drivers this holiday
COVID relief bill to end 'surprise' medical bills
Bond set for 35-year-old accused of killing woman found in trunk
More TOP STORIES News