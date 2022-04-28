disney

Transformations coming to Disneyland, including Pixar-themed hotel

Beginning later this summer, guests at Disneyland Resort hotels will also be granted early entrance to the parks.
EMBED <>More Videos

Transformations coming to Disneyland attractions, hotels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Plenty of magical new experiences are coming to Disneyland in California!

Disney announced Thursday that the resort's Paradise Pier Hotel will soon be undergoing a transformation to give it a new Pixar theme. The reimagining will "weave the artistry of Pixar" throughout the space, including the iconic Pixar Lamp balancing atop its ball in the lobby, as pictured in concept renderings.

Guests at the reimagined Paradise Pier Hotel will be welcomed into whimsical character moments, like the iconic, playful Pixar Lamp balancing atop its ball in the lobby.

Disney Parks Blog



A new walkway is also under construction to give guests at the hotel a direct entrance to the Disney California Adventure park.

Disney said guests can also look forward to a new kind of voice assistant that works alongside Alexa on Amazon Echo devices in resort hotel rooms. The company said "Hey Disney!" is intended to make visits more convenient and enjoyable later this year.

Beginning later this summer, guests at Disneyland Resort hotels will also be granted early entrance to the parks.

In addition, more shopping and dining experiences are in the works for Downtown Disney.

EMBED More News Videos

Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland is getting a new look, but it'll be shut down for a year to get it done.



These changes come as Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland is in the process of getting a brand new look, but it'll be shut down for a year to get it done. The attraction closed in March for an "ambitious reimagining" project and is slated to reopen in early 2023.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniatheme parkdisneydisneyland
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Disney breaks ground on 1st Storyliving neighborhood community in US
Disney announces 'Encanto' sing-along concert tour
Disney's 'next destination'? Fort Bend Co., its county judge hopes
DeSantis signs bill dissolving Disney's private government
TOP STORIES
Bond set at $1 million for man accused of murdering 16-year-old teen
Two children dead after apartment fire in Galveston, authorities say
A few showers and storms, warm and humid for all
Video catches 2 dogs being rescued on North Freeway
Lawsuit: Laundrie's parents knew 'whereabouts' of Gabby Petito's body
Fire at iClub nightclub sends 3 people to hospital, authorities say
Residents predict increased traffic from I-69 and Loop 610 closure
Show More
Little Leaguer dedicates home run to two loved ones who passed away
Astros executive talks breaking barriers in male-dominated fields
Family of unarmed man shot and killed by police call for investigation
Jury returns guilty verdict in Jazmine Barnes murder trial
13-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy
More TOP STORIES News