Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland begins planning effort to expand shops, attractions within park's current footprint

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Despite being closed for a year, Disneyland is charting its course for the future.

The Anaheim resort is launching a new, multi-year planning initiative called DisneylandForward.

The goal is to create more shops, entertainment and attractions, without expanding past the resort's current 490-acre footprint.

The plan includes potential expansions to both the Disneyland and California Adventure parks.

Disneyland said it is not seeking any public funding for the new effort.

More details about DisneylandForward are available here.

Disneyland expects to reopen to the public on April 30.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countytheme parkdisneydisneyland
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cypress mom of 5 who got COVID-19 after giving birth dies
Dozens of guns seized daily as violent crime 'never stops'
8-year-old's family say mom concealed him before his death
2 Fulshear police officers injured in New Mexico plane crash
Was this an Asian hate crime? 2 women accused of store attack
Sunshine sticks around through Friday, rain returns this weekend
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100
Show More
No evidence against Deshaun Watson submitted yet, HPD says
At least 5 deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down
1 million+ COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Harris Co.
HOA changed rules after BLM flag clash, homeowner says
Woman shot and killed inside couple's home in NW Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News