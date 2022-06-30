Disney Cruise Line

Disney Wish christened during magical celebration in Port Canaveral

The ship also features Disney's first-ever attraction at sea -- the AquaMouse.
By Alicia Vitarelli
PORT CANAVERAL, Florida -- The Disney Wish, the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, was christened Wednesday during a magical celebration in Port Canaveral.

Disney Cruise Line honored Make-A-Wish children past, present and future in the prestigious role of godchildren for the Disney Wish, redefining the longstanding maritime tradition of appointing a ship "godmother."

Colby, 10; Megan, 16; and Jenna, 13 were Wednesday's ambassadors.

The christening also featured Tony Award-winning entertainer Anika Noni Rose, the Disney Legend known for voicing Tiana in "The Princess and the Frog," who performed the ballad "Wishes."

And the fun culminated with a ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle.



The Wish has 1,200 rooms with entertainment for adults and kids, including Star Wars, Frozen, Marvel and more.

The ship also features Disney's first-ever attraction at sea -- the AquaMouse. This is a water adventure where guests can ride a waterslide that is 760 feet and it goes all around the ship.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek says nearly a century of Disney magic is reflected around the vessel.

"The Disney Wish embodies the incredible magic that only Disney can deliver," said Chapek. "It celebrates nearly 100 years of Disney storytelling excellence, bringing fantastic worlds and beloved characters to life like never before through innovative technology and new approaches."

The Disney Wish will set sail on July 14.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

Related topics:
travelfloridadisney cruise linedisneycruise ship
