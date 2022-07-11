Hop aboard the new Disney Wish cruise ship
The Disney Wish is setting sail for fun this summer
Onboard the Disney Wish (KTRK) -- The Disney Wish, newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is getting ready to set sail this summer and ABC13 wants to get you ready for a trip. The new ship is packed full of the latest Disney entertainment for the whole family with characters and places from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar all part of the cruise experience. The fifth ship in Disney's fleet includes the Star Wars Hyperspace lounge a fully themed space focused on adults. The Disney Imagineers say lounge allows people to go to space and try drinks from across the galaxy including some non-alcoholic cocktails. On the other end of the entertainment spectrum the ship also includes the Marvel Superhero Academy, where kids get to experiences from different Marvel stories. Right now, you can enter to win a vacation for four on the Disney Wish. The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Cruise Line and this station.
