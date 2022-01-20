ABC13's Disney Princess: The Concert and Pandora Bracelet Sweepstakes

Join the magic of Disney and your favorite Princesses in song and dance. We want to give one lucky winner a chance to sparkle like a princess!
All you have to do is enter for your chance to win a Pandora Bracelet along with 4 tickets to Pandora Presents: The Disney Princess Concert at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Feb. 4.
But first, join us Jan. 21 for an all-day Pandora style and shopping event at Memorial City Mall!
Feel the magic of Disney and Pandora, enter below for your chance to win!