Disney Pixar van visits ABC13 to promote new movie 'Onward'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Disney Pixar mobile experience paid a visit to the ABC13 studios Tuesday afternoon to promote its new movie 'Onward.'The Disney magical van has been touring the country to share what the movie is about. The animated motion picture introduces two elf brothers who are searching for any magic left in the world.Lindsey Morrissey, the van tour guide, said the magical van was "created from the ground up."The van is painted a dark, space blue with a white pegacorn (part pegasus, part unicorn) also painted on its side."She was built with a lot of love," said Morrissey. "She's not just a van, she's his mighty steed."You can catch 'Onward' when it premiers in theaters on March 6.