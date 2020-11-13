disney

'Tis the season! 'Disney Holiday Singalong' performance lineup includes BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, more

Ryan Seacrest returns to host the singalong, which will again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to participate.
'Tis the season -- for another "Disney Family Singalong!"

ABC is making the season bright with the "Disney Holiday Singalong," airing Monday, Nov. 30 at 8|7c.

Ryan Seacrest returns to host for this one-hour festive special, which will again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.

Its star-studded lineup includes BTS, Michael Bublé, Katy Perry, P!nk, Ciara, Leslie Odom Jr., Adam Lambert, Kerry Washington, Andrea Bocelli, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert and Julianne Hough. Additional appearances will be announced at a later date.

The casts from Disney on Broadway's "The Lion King," "Aladdin" and "Frozen" will also reunite for an emotional tribute to Broadway. For the first time since coronavirus-related shutdowns in March, the casts will return to New York City's New Amsterdam Theater to sing a special performance of "Let It Go."

The special also raises awareness about Disney's Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it's needed the most in our communities. Viewers can visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how they can give back to kids and families in need this holiday season and elevate resources for those who need them.

'Disney Holiday Singalong' performances include:


  • Andrea Bocelli - "Silent Night"

  • BTS - "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

  • Michael Bublé - "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

  • Ciara - "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

  • Chloe x Halle - "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"

  • Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert - "Hey Santa" and "Jingle Bells"

  • Julianne Hough - "Whistle While You Work" and "Let It Snow"

  • Adam Lambert - "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

  • Leslie Odom Jr. - "What's This?"

  • Katy Perry - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas"

  • P!NK - "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)"

  • Kerry Washington - "Joy to the World"


    • Watch "Disney Holiday Singalong" Monday, Nov. 30, at 8|9 c on ABC.



    The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
