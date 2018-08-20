'Disgraced and discredited': Trump slams special counsel Robert Mueller

MEGHAN KENEALLY
President Donald Trump tweeted his latest critique of special counsel Robert Mueller, calling the former FBI director who is overseeing the Russia investigation "disgraced and discredited."

Trump also in a series of tweets Monday morning added to the rising count of times he's called the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election a "witch hunt."

"Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone looking for trouble. They are enjoying ruining people's lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side - the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller's Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace!" Trump wrote in two tweets.

"Where's the Collusion? They made up a phony crime called Collusion, and when there was no Collusion they say there was Obstruction (of a phony crime that never existed). If you FIGHT BACK or say anything bad about the Rigged Witch Hunt, they scream Obstruction!" he wrote in another tweet.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Manager killed in workplace shooting in Missouri City
Small plane crash under investigation in La Porte
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
RESCUED: 21 people stranded on small boat near Texas City
Knife attack in Barcelona 'being treated as a terrorist act'
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
Show More
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship
Driver arrested after spinning donuts on bridge
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More News