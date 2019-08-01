Discovery Green releases its fall schedule of special events and programs

There is no shortage of things to do in Houston, and Discovery Green is adding a long list of fun to be had this fall.
The 12-acre park in the heart of downtown Houston just announced its programming schedule for the fall, running from Sept. 1 to Nov. 15.
"This season, Discovery Green is celebrating Houston's wealth of culture and trying to connect our community in mind, body and soul," said Susanne Theis, programming director. "With the beautiful fall weather, two public art installations, events that honor Mexican heritage and a new concert series, this is an excellent time to spend a day at Discovery Green."
Highlights of the season include The Shape of Things: Michael Craig-Martin at Discovery Green, an art installation of six monumental sculptures by the renowned British artist; two Mexican heritage events, México en el Corazón and Día de los Muertos; Unplugged, a music series with only acoustic instruments; Scream on the Green, the park's Halloween celebration; Full Moon Fridays, free concerts showcasing 'the best music of the Gulf Coast' and Fitness in the Park, a series of free workout classes.
Also coming to the George R. Brown Convention Center in a couple weeks is a game lover's dream, Halo: Outpost Discovery, a real-world Halo experience. For more information, click here.
DISCOVERY GREEN FALL 2019 SEASON CALENDAR
Public Art
Sonic Playground: Yuri Suzuki - Daily through Oct. 1, during park hours
The Shape of Things: Michael Craig-Martin at Discovery Green - Daily through Nov. 3, during park hours
Twilight Tour led by Margo Sawyer - Tuesdays, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1, 7 p.m.
Line and Frame Workshops - Tuesdays, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8, 6:30-8 p.m.
See, Sketch and Sculpt Workshop - Sunday, Sept. 22, 2-4 p.m.
Special Events
México en el Corazón - Friday, Sept. 13, 7-10 p.m.
Scream on the Green - Friday, Oct. 25, 6-10 p.m.
Día de los Muertos - Friday, Nov. 1, 6-10 p.m.
The ICE powered by Green Mountain Energy - Friday, Nov. 15, 6-11 p.m.
Entertainment Series
Bank of America Screen on the Green
"The Incredibles 2" - Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m.
"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" - Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.
"The House with a Clock in its Walls" - Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m.
"Dumbo" - Saturday, Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m.
Unplugged at Discovery Green
Heights Funk Collective, headliner - Sunday, Sept. 15, 5-9 p.m.
Los Guerreros de la Musica, headliner - Sunday, Oct. 20, 5-9 p.m.
Uché, headliner - Sunday, Nov. 10, 5-9 p.m.
Full Moon Fridays
Ian Moore - Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.
Ana Popovic - Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.
The Skatalites - Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.
Healthy Living and Fitness in the Park
Kayak Rides and R/C Boats on Kinder Lake - Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 1-Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Yoga - Mondays, Sept. 2-Nov. 18, Noon-1 p.m.
Heartfulness Meditation - Mondays, Sept. 2-Nov. 18, 1-1:15p.m.
Core-Focused Yoga - Tuesdays, Sept. 3-Nov. 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Zumba Strong - Wednesdays, Sept. 4-Oct. 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Parkour - Thursdays, Sept. 5-Nov. 21, 6:30-8 p.m.
Tai Chi - Fridays, Sept. 6-Nov. 15, 9-10 a.m.
Saturday Yoga - Saturdays, Sept. 7-Nov. 16, 9-10 a.m.
Recycling Saturdays - Saturdays, Sept. 7-Nov. 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Families and Children Series
Youth Performance Poetry Session - Fridays, Sept. 6, Oct. 4 and Nov. 1, 6:30-8 p.m.
Young Writers Workshop - Saturdays, Sept. 7-Nov. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Take Me Outdoors Houston - Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Toddler Tuesdays - Tuesdays, Oct.1-Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m.-Noon
Art Series
Girl Shy - Friday, Sept. 6, 7:30-10 p.m.
The Legend of Big Bend - Saturday, Sept. 21, 8-9:30 p.m.
On Deck! - Wednesdays, Oct. 2-Oct. 30, Noon-1 p.m.
Art @ Discovery Green - Preview: Friday, Oct. 25, 6-10 p.m., Market: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Happiness Series
Sundays in the Park - Sundays, Sept. 1-Nov. 10, 2-5 p.m.
Flea by Night presented by Green Mountain Energy - Saturdays, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 6-10 p.m.
Stargazing with Houston Astronomical Society - Saturdays, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. and Oct. 5 and Nov. 2, 7 p.m.
Dining at Discovery Green
The Grove
The Lake House
For more information on Discovery Green and its classes, visit Discovery Green online.