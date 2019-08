Discovery Green releases its fall schedule of special events and programs

EMBED >More News Videos Here's what we love about this green space in Houston.

There is no shortage of things to do in Houston, and Discovery Green is adding a long list of fun to be had this fall.The 12-acre park in the heart of downtown Houston just announced its programming schedule for the fall, running from Sept. 1 to Nov. 15."This season, Discovery Green is celebrating Houston's wealth of culture and trying to connect our community in mind, body and soul," said Susanne Theis, programming director. "With the beautiful fall weather, two public art installations, events that honor Mexican heritage and a new concert series, this is an excellent time to spend a day at."Highlights of the season include, an art installation of six monumental sculptures by the renowned British artist; two Mexican heritage events, México en el Corazón and Día de los Muertos; Unplugged, a music series with only acoustic instruments; Scream on the Green, the park's Halloween celebration; Full Moon Fridays, free concerts showcasing 'the best music of the Gulf Coast' and Fitness in the Park, a series of free workout classes.Also coming to the George R. Brown Convention Center in a couple weeks is a game lover's dream,, a real-world Halo experience. For more information, click here - Daily through Oct. 1, during park hours- Daily through Nov. 3, during park hoursTwilight Tour led by Margo Sawyer - Tuesdays, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1, 7 p.m.Line and Frame Workshops - Tuesdays, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8, 6:30-8 p.m.See, Sketch and Sculpt Workshop - Sunday, Sept. 22, 2-4 p.m.México en el Corazón - Friday, Sept. 13, 7-10 p.m.Scream on the Green - Friday, Oct. 25, 6-10 p.m.Día de los Muertos - Friday, Nov. 1, 6-10 p.m.The ICE powered by Green Mountain Energy - Friday, Nov. 15, 6-11 p.m."The Incredibles 2" - Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m."How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" - Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m."The House with a Clock in its Walls" - Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m."Dumbo" - Saturday, Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m.Heights Funk Collective, headliner - Sunday, Sept. 15, 5-9 p.m.Los Guerreros de la Musica, headliner - Sunday, Oct. 20, 5-9 p.m.Uché, headliner - Sunday, Nov. 10, 5-9 p.m.Ian Moore - Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.Ana Popovic - Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.The Skatalites - Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.Kayak Rides and R/C Boats on Kinder Lake - Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 1-Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Yoga - Mondays, Sept. 2-Nov. 18, Noon-1 p.m.Heartfulness Meditation - Mondays, Sept. 2-Nov. 18, 1-1:15p.m.Core-Focused Yoga - Tuesdays, Sept. 3-Nov. 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Zumba Strong - Wednesdays, Sept. 4-Oct. 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Parkour - Thursdays, Sept. 5-Nov. 21, 6:30-8 p.m.Tai Chi - Fridays, Sept. 6-Nov. 15, 9-10 a.m.Saturday Yoga - Saturdays, Sept. 7-Nov. 16, 9-10 a.m.Recycling Saturdays - Saturdays, Sept. 7-Nov. 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.Youth Performance Poetry Session - Fridays, Sept. 6, Oct. 4 and Nov. 1, 6:30-8 p.m.Young Writers Workshop - Saturdays, Sept. 7-Nov. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m.Take Me Outdoors Houston - Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.Toddler Tuesdays - Tuesdays, Oct.1-Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m.-NoonGirl Shy - Friday, Sept. 6, 7:30-10 p.m.The Legend of Big Bend - Saturday, Sept. 21, 8-9:30 p.m.On Deck! - Wednesdays, Oct. 2-Oct. 30, Noon-1 p.m.Art @ Discovery Green - Preview: Friday, Oct. 25, 6-10 p.m., Market: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Sundays in the Park - Sundays, Sept. 1-Nov. 10, 2-5 p.m.Flea by Night presented by Green Mountain Energy - Saturdays, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 6-10 p.m.Stargazing with Houston Astronomical Society - Saturdays, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. and Oct. 5 and Nov. 2, 7 p.m.The GroveThe Lake HouseFor more information on Discovery Green and its classes, visit Discovery Green online