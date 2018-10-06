Frightened diners took cover on Saturday afternoon, after an apparent gang shooting occurred on Houston's south side.The shooting occurred at 2:30 p.m. in between a Pappadeaux's and Pappasito's in the 2500 block of the 610 South Loop.Police say no one was shot, and the restaurant was not evacuated, but patrons at the restaurant took cover when the shooting occurred.A second related shooting happened at approximately 3:05 p.m. near Cullen Boulevard and Wart Street.Police confirmed two people were shot in the second shooting, with one individual shot in the head and the other in the leg.