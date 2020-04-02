Fugitive on the run after indecency with a child charge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in locating a Houston man wanted for indecency with a child.

Fugitive Dimitri Albertiny Alvarez, 20, is wanted after a reported indecent sexual act that occurred in the 10100 block of Aves St. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Houston police say an investigation revealed the child involved made an outcry of sexual abuse, and Alvarez performed an indecent sexual act with the child.

Authorities describe Alvarez as a Hispanic male, 5'8", 180 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

The warrant for the arrest of Alvarez is active as of April 1.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchildrenfugitiveindecent exposurecrime stopperschild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News