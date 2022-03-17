New Katy theme park 'Dig World' is all about operating construction equipment

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to operate a skid steer or excavator, this is a theme park constructed just for you.
Kids and adults of all ages can "safely operate real, heavy construction equipment," according to the Dig World Website.
The park says safety is their top priority.
Here's a breakdown of the height requirements:
- Children taller than 48" may operate all attractions by themselves.
- Children taller than 42" can operate most of the equipment by themselves.
- Children between 32" and 48" tall may ride and operate machinery with an adult.
- Children shorter than 32" may utilize all other attractions in the park except for the machinery.
The site boasts Dig World can host field trips, community events, birthday parties, corporate outings and much more.
The park operates on 2-hour passes and only accepts cashless payments. Tickets cost $24.95 for a pass, and kids under 32" get in for free.
You can make a reservation online or walk-up in person. You will have to sign a waiver for each person before purchasing tickets.
The park's other attractions include a gem-mining station, yard games, playground and picnic pavilion.
Dig World has also established an educational partnership with Texas A&M University's Department of Construction Science.
"The Department of Construction Science is excited to partner with Dig World to create an educational partnership, where future generations can experience and learn about the dynamic construction industry," said Dr. Patrick Suermann, Professor and Department Head.
Dig World is located at the Katy Mills Mall, off I-10, adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Parking for Dig World lies within the mall parking lot and is free anywhere.
The park is open Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
RELATED: Katy Mills is future home to Texas' first construction theme park