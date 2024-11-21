Sexual assault lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs by then-39-year-old man dismissed

NEW YORK -- A federal judge in New York on Wednesday dismissed a civil lawsuit filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs by a then-39 year old man who said he was sexually assaulted by Combs at a 2022 house party in New York.

The anonymous plaintiff, who now lives in Georgia, said he attended the party with friends and consumed alcohol that had been provided to him by other individuals at the party.

"After consuming the drink, Plaintiff began to feel disoriented and began to lose control of his body and to lose consciousness," the lawsuit said, mirroring a fact pattern by other anonymous accusers represented by personal injury attorneys who have filed numerous other lawsuits against Combs.

According to the man, when he regained consciousness, "he was in a dark bedroom with black walls, on a bed with black sheets. Everything around him was dark. Plaintiff was horrified to find Combs on top of him, sodomizing him."

On Wednesday, the judge said the plaintiff failed to get the court's permission to file anonymously as John Doe. She dismissed the case because "such a proceeding must be commenced as a miscellaneous case with leave from the Court to proceed using a pseudonym."

All of the lawsuits filed against Combs by Houston-based personal injury attorney Tony Buzbee involve anonymous plaintiffs.

Buzbee was sued this week by an anonymous plaintiff somehow linked to Combs who accused Buzbee and his firm of extortion.

Another new Combs accuser said he was an actor in the late 1990s and early 2000s when Combs and others sexually assaulted him after luring him to New York for a possible role in a music video.

"Plaintiff heard Combs say 'he'll do.' Combs then told Plaintiff he could sit back down," the lawsuit said.

The man said he was given a soda spiked with something that caused him to pass out. "His vision was blurry, but he recognized Combs' chest tattoo and the large gold chain with a jeweled cross on it that Combs wore during the interview. Plaintiff tried to fight him off, but felt dizzy and sick whenever he tried to move. Additionally, Combs' bodyguard was holding Plaintiff down by the arms," the lawsuit said.

A third new accuser said she was 17 years old in 2004 when Combs sexually assaulted her at a Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.

"Combs and two of his bodyguards approached Plaintiff and threatened her. Combs told Plaintiff that she would be in danger if she spoke about what had occurred, stating that he 'ran New York and would ruin her.' At this point, Plaintiff recognized that at least Combs had sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. She feared for her life," her lawsuit said.

In a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, Combs' attorneys addressed the filing against Buzbee, saying, "The extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs."

In regard to the sexual assault filings, Combs' attorneys said, "Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone -- man or woman, adult or minor."