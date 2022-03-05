Suspect charged with murder after Dickinson man dies from gunshot wound to his chest, officials say

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been charged with murder after a man died from a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.Dickinson police responded to a shooting on the 4700 block of 38th Street early Saturday morning.Police found 21-year-old Devonte Sutton on the scene in critical condition from a gunshot wound to his chest at about 8:37 a.m.Authorities said that Sutton was transported to Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where he was pronounced dead.The 20-year-old suspect, Jaron Morgan, is charged for the murder of Sutton and has a $100,000 bond, authorities said.A woman was questioned but has since been released, according to detective Guadalupe Vasquez.