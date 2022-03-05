DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been charged with murder after a man died from a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.
Dickinson police responded to a shooting on the 4700 block of 38th Street early Saturday morning.
Police found 21-year-old Devonte Sutton on the scene in critical condition from a gunshot wound to his chest at about 8:37 a.m.
Authorities said that Sutton was transported to Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where he was pronounced dead.
The 20-year-old suspect, Jaron Morgan, is charged for the murder of Sutton and has a $100,000 bond, authorities said.
A woman was questioned but has since been released, according to detective Guadalupe Vasquez.
Suspect charged with murder after Dickinson man dies from gunshot wound to his chest, officials say
MAN KILLED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News