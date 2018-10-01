POTHOLES

MAN VS. POTHOLES: Dickinson resident seeking council's blessing to cover up 'monster' street craters

ABC13's Steven Romo speaks to one of the residents taking on Dickinson's pothole problem on their own.

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's a pothole problem in Dickinson, but these aren't your friendly neighborhood potholes. They're monsters leaving cars damaged.

"That one's cracked a couple rims and punctured a couple tires," resident Zach Weeks pointed at one in particular.

Weeks got fed up and hatched a plan.

"Just kind of got tired of looking at it and tired of trying to get the city to do something about it," he said

He, his wife and friend took a crash course. They watched YouTube tutorials on pothole repair.

Then, they spent about $150 for hundreds of pounds of material and got to work. They patched three potholes over the weekend.

But there are plenty more that need fixing.

"There's a lot of people that said it was illegal and there was a lot of liability involved. But I couldn't find a single case of anybody being stopped," Weeks said.

He intends to go to the next city council meeting to try to discuss his volunteer repairs with local leaders. He hopes to leave with their blessing. ABC13 reached out to the city but haven't heard back.

"That's where I hope this is leading. A city-backed or a community-funded effort," Weeks said.

In the meantime, he said they'll continue to volunteer to make their neighborhood better, even if it means paving their own way to a smoother drive home.

"I really think we can fix all this," Weeks said.

