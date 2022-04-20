Bond reinstated for teen accused of shooting his girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez, 22 times

Booking photo of Frank Deleon, Jr., charged with murder in the 174th State District Court. pic.twitter.com/BX7g41qyHO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 18, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen accused of shooting his girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez, 22 times is back out on bond. This comes just days after he was taken into custody for allegedly violating bond requirements.Frank Deleon Jr., 17, was taken into custody earlier this week. But in an update on Wednesday, records showed his bond was reinstated and he was released. Details surrounding his bond being the reinstatement were not immediately known."We are not happy with this decision and with the people who made this possible. Frank (Deleon) has proven to be a danger to the Alvarez Family. We had petitioned for him to remain in custody so that the family could be in peace. Diamond did not get a second chance, why should he? We need answers," said FIEL's executive director, Cesar Espinosa.Houston investigators believe the 15-year-old victim was gunned down in her neighborhood park on Jan. 11 by her boyfriend, Deleon, after she found out he was cheating, according to court documents.In court, prosecutors said that when officers arrested Deleon, a suitcase was found in his room, packed with enough belongings for more than an overnight trip.Deleon posted his $250,000 bond on Jan. 19 after being charged with Alvarez's murder, according to court records.According to family members, Deleon was violent against Alvarez in the past, including punching her in the face and pointing a gun at her.The couple was together for six or seven months, and the relationship had recently ended, the prosecutor said in court.Under his bond conditions, Deleon cannot have contact with anyone involved with the case, including the other alleged girlfriend, any witnesses or their family members. He was granted house arrest with a GPS monitor.On Monday, records showed Deleon failed to comply with curfew requirements and was back in Harris County custody.NOTE: There have been discrepancies with the victim's age. HPD reported she was 16 years old, but family members told ABC13 she was 15.