Man shoots friend, waits 30 minutes to call 911

Sugar Land, Texas (KTRK) -- A man involved in what was initially believed to be a home invasion shooting now faces an aggravated assault charge.

Devion Dashan Oakley is accused of shooting his friend and told detectives the victim was trying to break in to his backyard shed. It turns out the victim actually lived at the home, investigators said.

It happened in the 17100 block of Summer Hollow Drive just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Oakley is also accused of waiting at least 30 minutes before calling 911, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting victim was fighting with his grandfather just before the shooting, investigators said.

The charges came hours after the incident, when investigators said they didn't find evidence to support claims the shooting may have been in self-defense.

The condition of the man who was shot is critical.



