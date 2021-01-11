Fort Bend County detention officer arrested for improper sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

A Fort Bend County Sheriff's detention officer was arrested after allegedly having an improper sexual relationship with an inmate.
Fort Bend County's newly-elected Sheriff Eric Fagan said he was advised of the situation on Thursday, Jan. 7. According to Fagan, an inmate at the county jail reported that detention officer Nathan Carr was having an inappropriate relationship with another inmate.
Following the reports, an administrative and criminal investigation was launched into 31-year-old Carr. As part of the criminal investigation, Fagan said the district attorney's office was notified about the incident.
Carr is said to have cooperated with the investigation and gave a voluntary statement admitting to his inappropriate conduct.
"After concurring with the district attorney's office and based on the evidence, Carr was arrested on Saturday [Jan. 9] at 9 p.m. and was charged with improper sexual activity with a person in custody," Fagan said.
During Monday's briefing, Fagan did not release the name of the inmate and said they are still conducting an investigation.
"At this time, we're not going to say, either way, because it doesn't really matter. This person is a victim, the sex of that person should not matter. We will be releasing it, but not just at this time," Fagan said.
Carr, who has been with the department for about four years, was immediately relieved of duty without pay. His bond was set at $35,000.
