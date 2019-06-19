Off-duty LAPD detective accused of filming another man in bathroom at Angel Stadium

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, California -- An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department detective has been assigned to home duty with pay after a report he was allegedly videotaping inside a men's bathroom at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Anaheim police said on June 8 at 9:50 p.m., they received a report about a man who allegedly videotaped another man inside a men's bathroom. The alleged victim then placed the suspect, identified as Ryan Caplette, 42, from Torrance, under citizen's arrest.

The LAPD media relations department said it's aware of the incident involving one of its employees, and the detective is assigned to home duty with pay.

Caplette was a detective assigned to the employee relations department, which is the department responsible for looking into employee grievances and working conditions.

An investigation is being conducted by the Anaheim Police Department.
