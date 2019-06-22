Disturbing details released in murder of grandmother and grandson in New Jersey

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey -- Authorities have released horrific details pertaining to the murders of a grandmother and 9-year-old boy in Willingboro, New Jersey.Terrance J. Matthews, 23, has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend's grandmother and her younger brother inside of their home on Wednesday evening.According to officials, it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when police officers were dispatched to a store after a woman asked an employee for help.Investigators say Matthews and his ex-girlfriend had entered the store, and that's when the woman told an employee that Matthews had killed her family.Matthews then fled the store.Officers responded to the family home where they discovered the bodies of 68-year-old Jennifer Vassell and her grandson, 9-year-old Ishon Mathiln Jr.. Both were stabbed multiple times, and Ishon appears to have been drowned in a bathtub.Vassell was the grandmother of Matthews' ex-girlfriend and Ishon Mathiln was her brother.Authorities say the murders occurred while the ex-girlfriend was at work on Wednesday. When she arrived home after work, Matthews was at the home and allegedly held her against her will throughout the night.According to authorities, the motive for the killings appears to stem from an argument Matthews had with the ex-girlfriend during a telephone call earlier in the day on Wednesday.Matthews led police on a high-speed chase on Thursday afternoon, during which he was broadcasting live on Facebook. He was apprehended after crashing his car into a pole.Matthews is charged with two counts of Murder in the first degree, one count of Kidnapping in the first degree, one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the third degree and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.Prosecutors say they are investigating to see if the suspect is connected to other crimes in the area.