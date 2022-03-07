school shooting

3 students are in critical condition after shooting at Iowa high school

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Authorities responded to a shooting Monday afternoon at East High School in Des Moines, Iowa, that left three students in critical condition, according to fire department spokesperson Ahman Douglass.

Douglass told CNN the victims included two boys and one girl. All three were taken to area hospitals.

Police started getting calls around 2:48 p.m. CT (3:48 p.m. ET), said police Sgt. Paul Parizek.



Police detained potential suspects, Parizek said.

The school is currently on lockdown, according to a statement on Twitter from Des Moines Public Schools.

"There are reports of a shooting near East High School. Police are actively investigating. The district is working with staff and families. We will have more information as it becomes available. East High School is currently locked down. Please do not go to the school. More information will be available soon," the school district tweeted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) of Kansas City is on scene providing assistance in the investigation, the agency tweeted.

CNN is reaching out to the school district and the police department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowaschool shootinggun violenceu.s. & worldstudent safetystudents
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Police: Student shoots 2 at Kansas high school, suspect in custody
Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect recommitted to mental health facility
2 Aldine ISD high school students hit with paintball gun
TOP STORIES
Man killed by HPD officer identified as suspect in McDonald's murder
Crews search for teen who fell into water while fishing, sheriff says
Harris County GOP files lawsuit against Election Administrator
Expect to see new bike lanes in The Heights, Montrose
'Bacon' on the loose corralled by cops in SE Houston neighborhood
Chilly & Breezy behind Monday morning's cold front
Man shot several times while sitting in SUV outside closed nightclub
Show More
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend's ex after dinner, HPD says
US gas prices, possible Russia oil embargo drive Venezuela outreach
Man behind GameStop mania coming for Bed Bath, Beyond stock
You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests
Husband and wife stabbed to death while riding bikes home in Florida
More TOP STORIES News