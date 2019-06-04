Derion Vence: Facts about the last person to see Maleah Davis alive

"I ain't no killer, bro," Vence said. "Chauncy, I loved Maleah so much. I did for her more than her own parents. I never had a biological daughter. I would never do anything to hurt her. That's not me. Ask anyone who knows me, and they'll tell you I'm not that type of dude and I was good with the kids."
Vence originally told authorities that the girl was kidnapped while he was attacked on the way to Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up her mother, Brittany Bowens.
Vence's story, however, had changed multiple times, according to law enforcement. A week after Maleah was reported missing, the 26-year-old was charged with tampering with evidence namely a corpse. He told ABC13 he's now spent his 27th birthday behind bars.
