Deputy with AR-15 stops alleged serial robber in the act

A man who authorities say admitted to seven robberies in Fort Bend County is behind bars after being caught in the act.Deputies were camped at businesses where the robber hit before. When a detective spotted the suspect going into a McDonald's, he followed and made an arrest seconds later.The robber's moves at the restaurant was caught on camera. At around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Rosenberg just off U.S. 59, deputies say the suspect used a knife and demanded cash from the safe.Moments after taking the employee to the back, a deputy armed with an AR-15 rifle entered the business.The deputy pointed his weapon at the suspect, who dropped to the ground.Deputies say Nikolas Garza admitted to six other armed robberies in the area. After Garza's arrest, the Fort Bend County sheriff talked tough about Garza's alleged misdeeds."What does he think we're stupid? Eventually now, hopefully, he'll spend the rest of his life in prison. He needs to be up in that cell right now and thanking the good Lord that he's actually alive today," said Sheriff Troy Nehls.Currently, Garza faces a count of aggravated robbery. He faces more charges after deputies say he confessed to other crimes.No employees were injured from the various robberies.