Deputy who plays bailiff on courtroom TV show hurt in weekend shooting that killed his wife

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weekend shooting in southeast Houston killed a woman and wounded her husband, an off-duty Harris County deputy.

Deputy Renard Spivey is a veteran deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Spivey has also worked as an actor, most recently on a courtroom TV show as a bailiff. According to his online acting profile, Spivey played himself on "Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez" from 2012 to 2016.

According to authorities, Deputy Spivey called police around 3 a.m. Sunday and said there was an accidental shooting on Briscoe Street. Houston police say the situation involved a domestic disturbance.

Spivey was wounded in the leg and his wife Patricia Spivey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are not looking for any suspects and their investigation is ongoing.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says it has no record of any domestic violence issues involving Deputy Spivey. He remains in the hospital.
