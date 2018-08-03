A deputy only suffered minor injuries after his patrol car crashed into a drainage ditch in northeast Harris County.Officials say the deputy was responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle at the 4 Pennies RV Park on Highway 90 near Sheldon.The road ended abruptly in a dark area and the deputy's vehicle left the road, flipping once before landing in the water.Hidden in that water was a big piece of concrete that pierced the driver's compartment. The deputy only suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.Deputies believe the low water level in the ditch is what saved the deputy's life.