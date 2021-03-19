Montgomery County deputy injured in Magnolia shooting

MCTXSheriff on scene of Deadly Conduct-Deputy shot but Okay https://t.co/A5PcpFBTgh pic.twitter.com/BVykcdPm4s — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) March 19, 2021

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County deputy was injured during a shooting in Magnolia.It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 22000 block of Allyson Road. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.According to a tweet posted by the sheriff's office, the deputy is OK.The extent of his injuries, however, were not immediately released.Deputies are currently looking for a suspect and are surrounding a home on Allyson Road. They're asking anyone in the area to stay indoors.