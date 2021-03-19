Montgomery County deputy injured in Magnolia shooting

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 22000 block of Allyson Road. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
According to a tweet posted by the sheriff's office, the deputy is OK.
MCTXSheriff on scene of Deadly Conduct-Deputy shot but Okay https://t.co/A5PcpFBTgh pic.twitter.com/BVykcdPm4s— MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) March 19, 2021
The extent of his injuries, however, were not immediately released.
Deputies are currently looking for a suspect and are surrounding a home on Allyson Road. They're asking anyone in the area to stay indoors.
MCTXSheriff on scene of Deadly Conduct-Deputy shot but Okay https://t.co/tkiwyIcaf3 pic.twitter.com/RIOPUv7eo6— Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) March 19, 2021
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.