Deputy shot in Liberty County last year has passed away

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Liberty County Deputy Richard Whitten, who was shot last year at a Cleveland veterinary clinic, has died.

Whitten was shot on May 29, 2019, along with three other people, by Pavol Vido, who killed himself.

Authorities say Whitten was shot in the neck.

Deputies told ABC13 that Whitten spotted Vido about a mile away from the shooting scene and attempted to pull him over.

Vido then started shooting at the deputy, and the deputy returned fire.



Whitten had been with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) for four years. He graduated from the Lone Star College Police Academy.

LCSO says Whitten was married to his wife, Kami, for 14 years. They had two children together, who are 22 and 25 years old.

Whitten graduated from Splendora High School in 1986 and is a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area.
