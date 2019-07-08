Sheriff's deputy shot and killed in Georgia; suspects on the run

The deputy, who has not yet been identified, was attempting to stop a stolen car when he was shot, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.
The person who is believed to be the shooter was injured in the shootout and was taken in for medical treatment.
The remaining suspects are considered "armed and dangerous" and are on the run.
Agent with @GBI_GA on scene of shooting that killed Hall Co. deputy. Traffic stop of stolen car wanted for burglaries and car break-ins, led to chase and crash...then shootout after foot chase. Deputy’s name not yet being released pic.twitter.com/cSU1pDbBQF— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 8, 2019
The Hall Country Sheriff's Office is getting help with the search from the Gainesville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and the Gwinnett County Police Department.