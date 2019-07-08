Sheriff's deputy shot and killed in Georgia; suspects on the run

(Shutterstock)

A deputy in Hall County, Georgia was shot and killed on Sunday night, and suspects are still on the run Monday morning, local outlets report.

The deputy, who has not yet been identified, was attempting to stop a stolen car when he was shot, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

The person who is believed to be the shooter was injured in the shootout and was taken in for medical treatment.

The remaining suspects are considered "armed and dangerous" and are on the run.


The Hall Country Sheriff's Office is getting help with the search from the Gainesville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
u.s. & worlddeputy involved shootingofficer killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
Cinco Ranch home ransacked while owner was out of town
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Jewelry maker accused of pawning $1 million in stolen property
Spring family's Hawaiian vacation ends in deadly crash
Loose tire slams into Jeep on the highway: Video
Major hemp producer moving into Houston coffee factory
Show More
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Woman who claimed Sonic made her sick facing fraud charge
Couple hunting for seashells finds live Civil War shells
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Join 'Screech' for '90s themed pub crawl in downtown Houston
More TOP STORIES News