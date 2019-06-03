Woman who allegedly hit another woman with hammer shot by deputy after chase in Fort Bend Co.

A woman is in custody after deputies say she hit another woman in the head with a hammer then led them on a high-speed chase in Fort Bend County.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office responded to an assault call around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at a home in Booth, Texas, where the woman allegedly hit the victim because she was owed money.

Other people in the home called 911 as she left.

Authorities spotted her car at 2759 Crabb River Road and FM 762, but she sped off, leading them on a chase that hit speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Deputies deployed spike strips at Highway 99 and Harlem and again on West Bellfort and Waterview Estates Trail, where she began to drive on the wrong side of the road.

The woman hit a deputy's Tahoe, then backed up toward another deputy, officials told ABC13.

That's when the deputy fired two shots at the woman, hitting her once in the chest.

She was treated at the hospital and released.

She's now in custody and has been charged with aggravated assault, felony evading, and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Deputies say the victim was badly injured, but has also been released from the hospital.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

