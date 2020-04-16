Deputy shoots suspect who pulled out gun in N Harris Co. foot chase

A suspect is shot in the leg by a deputy on Beaver Bend Rd after firing on the deputy. A tourniquet was applied and suspect transported to a local hospital. Our deputy is not injured. Drugs and a gun recovered on scene. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSO_PatrolFTO @HCSO_D2Patrol pic.twitter.com/nnYz6nsgqj — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 16, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Deputy shot a suspect in the leg early Thursday morning after a suspect pulled out a gun after a chase.The Harris County Sheriff's office says the incident happened on Beaver Bend near Sweetwater in north Harris County around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.The deputy involved saw a speeding vehicle on Sweetwater and did a U-turn to catch up with the driver.Authorities say that's when the female driver turned on the 500 block of Beaver Bend and came to a slow, rolling stop. The male suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and ran.The deputy chased the suspect, and authorities say when he caught up to him, the suspect displayed a firearm.That's when the deputy opened fire, striking the suspect multiple times in the lower extremities. The deputy was not injured.First responders applied a tourniquet to the suspect's leg and transported him to a local hospital where he is in the ICU in serious condition after surgery.The crime scene unit discovered a bag of crystal meth and a gun at the scene.Detectives went door-to-door to look at security cameras and look for stray bullets.Detectives went door-to-door to look at security cameras and look for stray bullets.The deputy involved is a five year veteran with the department.