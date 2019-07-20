HCSO deputy shoots armed man in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is recovering after being shot by a Harris County Deputy Saturday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle on Antoine Drive near West Gulf Bank around 12:30 a.m.

Deputies told ABC13 Eyewitness News that while they were responding to the scene, a man got out of the vehicle and reached for what appeared to be a gun.



One of the deputies then fired three shots, hitting the man twice. He was transported to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

Deputies say the suspicious car they were scouting matched the vehicle used in a robbery incident. They're still working to determine if the man was a robbery suspect.
