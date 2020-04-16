Deputy shoots suspect who pulled out gun in N Harris Co. foot chase

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Deputy shot a suspect in the leg early Thursday morning after a suspect pulled out a gun after a chase.

The Harris County Sheriff's office says the incident happened on Beaver Bend near Sweetwater in north Harris County around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

The deputy involved saw a speeding vehicle on Sweetwater and did a U-turn to catch up with the driver.

Authorities say that's when the female driver turned on the 500 block of Beaver Bend and came to a slow, rolling stop. The male suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

The deputy chased the suspect, and authorities say when he caught up to him, the suspect displayed a firearm.



That's when the deputy opened fire, striking the suspect multiple times in the lower extremities. The deputy was not injured.

First responders applied a tourniquet to the suspect's leg and transported him to a local hospital where he is in the ICU in serious condition after surgery.

The crime scene unit discovered a bag of crystal meth and a gun at the scene.

Detectives went door-to-door to look at security cameras and look for stray bullets.

The deputy involved is a five year veteran with the department.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countypolice chaseofficer involved shootingshootingdeputy involved shootingharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News