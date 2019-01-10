DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Deputy opens fire at carjacking suspect in FM 1960 area

Deputy opens fire at carjacking suspect in N. Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An investigation is underway in the FM 1960 area after a deputy reportedly opened fire at a carjacking suspect.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Thursday night in the area of Cypress Station Drive and West FM 1960.

The sheriff's office said the suspect remains at large. It is not known whether the suspect was shot.

