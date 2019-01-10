Deputy opens fire at carjacking suspect in FM 1960 area

Active scene: @HCSOTexas responded to intersection of Cypress Station Dr/W FM 1960. Preliminary info: A deputy discharged his weapon at a possible car-jacking suspect. Unknown if he was struck, remains at large. Active search is underway. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/diwJuZ2S1r — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 11, 2019

An investigation is underway in the FM 1960 area after a deputy reportedly opened fire at a carjacking suspect.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Thursday night in the area of Cypress Station Drive and West FM 1960.The sheriff's office said the suspect remains at large. It is not known whether the suspect was shot.