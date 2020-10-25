Harris County Precinct 4 mourns Deputy Michael Floyd's sudden death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 4 asks for prayers after one of their deputies died suddenly this week.

The cause of Deputy Michael Floyd's death remains unknown and is under investigation.

"The men and women of Constable Mark Herman's office thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of our brother in Blue," Constable Mark Herman wrote in a Facebook post.

Floyd was assigned to the Patrol Division and was called "a true law enforcement hero and professional" by Precinct 4.

Constable Herman offered to assist the Floyd family with funeral expenses and will retire Deputy Floyd's unit number.

