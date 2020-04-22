1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Missouri City

Preliminary info: A deputy in plain clothes was on duty in the 15100 block of E Ritter Circle when a male approached the deputy with a gun. The deputy shot the male, who fled a short distance before collapsing dead. The deputy is unharmed. PIO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/zj3Qd6koZT — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 22, 2020

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died after a shooting Wednesday morning involving a Harris County sheriff's deputy in northeast Missouri City.It happened some time before 7 a.m. in the 15100 block of East Ritter Circle in the Fondren Park neighborhood.A deputy was on duty in the area when a man approached them with a gun, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The deputy shot the man, who ran a short distance before collapsing.The deputy wasn't hurt, authorities said.