1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has died after a shooting Wednesday morning involving a Harris County sheriff's deputy in northeast Missouri City.

It happened some time before 7 a.m. in the 15100 block of East Ritter Circle in the Fondren Park neighborhood.



A deputy was on duty in the area when a man approached them with a gun, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The deputy shot the man, who ran a short distance before collapsing.

The deputy wasn't hurt, authorities said.

This is a developing story.
