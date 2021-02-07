deputy-involved shooting

Off-duty deputy involved in shooting in Katy, sheriff's office says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting at an apartment complex while he worked security in the Katy area on Saturday night.

The shooting took place in the 23600 block of Western Centre Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez made a post on Twitter describing what happened during the incident.


In the tweet, Gonzalez said the deputy approached a man who appeared to be breaking into cars parked at the complex.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect began shooting, and the deputy returned fire. The suspect then fled the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not yet confirmed the name of the deputy, but says he suffered no injuries.

The suspect later went to Memorial Hermann Katy with a gun shot wound to the hand.
