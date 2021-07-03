dui crash

Montgomery County sheriff's deputy hurt in crash with DUI suspect in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County sheriff's deputy was injured Friday night when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his cruiser, authorities said.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Loop 494 in New Caney.

The deputy was inside his cruiser and was stopped at the dead-end of the road while using his laptop computer when the driver slammed into his vehicle almost head-on, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The impact of the crash sent the other vehicle into a guardrail.

The airbag in the sheriff's office cruiser deployed, causing the laptop to strike the deputy in the face, breaking his nose and giving him 2 black eyes, investigators said.

When other deputies arrived, they said the driver appeared to be extremely intoxicated and tried to fight them.

The driver was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
