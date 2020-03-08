Precinct 7 deputy injured after crash involving suspected drunk driver

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Harris County Precinct 7 deputy is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Officials say the deputy was hit by the suspect on the South Beltway feeder road at Hillcroft around 3 a.m.

The deputy was transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center where officials say he was responsive, but in and out of consciousness.

The suspected drunk driver was also transported to the hospital with cuts on his face, but he was later arrested for DWI. His identity has not yet been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
officer injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News