Precinct 7 deputy injured after crash involving suspected drunk driver

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Harris County Precinct 7 deputy is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.Officials say the deputy was hit by the suspect on the South Beltway feeder road at Hillcroft around 3 a.m.The deputy was transported to Memorial Hermann Medical Center where officials say he was responsive, but in and out of consciousness.The suspected drunk driver was also transported to the hospital with cuts on his face, but he was later arrested for DWI. His identity has not yet been released.