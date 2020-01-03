HCSO deputy hit in suspected drunk driving crash in northeast Houston

A New Year, but some things remain the same. Some will still choose to become intoxicated and take to the roads. A suspected drunk driver rear-ended our police car. Our unit went into the intersection where a 2nd car crashed into its passenger side. Thankfully our @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/mPTtiw8NRe — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 3, 2020

deputy will be ok. This crash happened at 4500 West FM 1960. While protecting and serving first responders are vulnerable to the same dangers as motorists. One incident involving impaired drivers put e everyone in the area at risk-including police and first responders. Please — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 3, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering after being hit by a suspected drunk driver and then another driver overnight in northwest Harris County.It happened on FM 1960 at Veterans Memorial just before 3 a.m. Friday.Investigators say the deputy was sitting at red light when the suspected drunk driver in a Grey Mercedes rear-ended his patrol car.The crash then sent the deputy into the intersection, where a second vehicle hit the patrol car on its side.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez warned of the dangers of driving while intoxicated on Twitter saying, "One incident involving impaired drivers puts everyone in the area at risk-including police and first responders."The deputy is expected to be okay.The suspected drunk driver is in custody.