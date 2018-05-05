EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3429255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Initially, deputies were called to a home to deal with a man acting erratically.

Body cam video has been released showing a machete attack on a sheriff's deputy in California.It happened in Tulare County, just southeast of Fresno, Thursday.In the front yard of the home where the scene unfolded, deputies spoke with a woman who was concerned about her son, later identified as 26-year-old Anthony Trujillo.The sheriff says the woman told the deputies her son was off his medication and was inside acting erratically.She feared for her safety, so the deputies agreed to go inside.On the body cam video, one of the deputies can be heard saying, "Let us go talk to him and see what we can do."The video then shows the deputies entering the home, and walking down a hallway, where one of them knocks on a door and says, "Anthony! Hey, man, do you mind if we come in and talk to you?"As the deputy stepped back, he was confronted by Trujillo with a machete in his hand. Wielding it, Trujillo strikes the top of a bedroom door and the left side of the deputy's head, leaving a deep laceration. The deputy was immediately incapacitated.The sheriff's office added the attack prompted the other deputy to punch Trujillo, and at some point, shoot him.Up to six shots were fired, striking Trujillo in the upper body. He later died. One shot also hit the already injured deputy in the right wrist.