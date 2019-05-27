Deputy shoots suspect in leg at North Harris County home invasion scene

(1) Earlier, @HCSOTexas deputies responded to 100 Hollow Tree, reference to Home Invasion Call. Units later located the possible car involved and attempted to conduct a stop. Multiple males were in the car. pic.twitter.com/yiwKjCS2E0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 27, 2019

(2) One exited, armed with a pistol. A Deputy discharged her pistol, striking the male on the leg. The male was transported to hospital, other males were detained, investigators and PIO are enroute. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 27, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies responded to a home invasion on 101 Hollow Tree Lane involving three suspects.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies located the car of the possible home invasion suspects and attempted to conduct a stop.One of the suspects exited the vehicle armed with a pistol.A female deputy discharged her weapon and struck the armed suspect in the leg.The injured suspect was transported to a nearby hospital, while the two additional suspects were taken into custody.