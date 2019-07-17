Off-duty deputy finds man breaking into his truck where he left gun

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy opened fire on a man he caught breaking into his truck.

The incident happened outside the Buffalo Wild Wings off the Tomball Parkway by the Willowbrook Mall.

The deputy was there eating with his family Tuesday night. He went out to his truck and says he saw a man in his back seat with the gun and gunbelt the deputy left in his truck.

Authorities say he ordered the man to drop the gun, but he didn't. The deputy had another gun on him and fired several shots at the man.

Authorities don't believe the man was hit because he got into a vehicle and took off. Police say the deputy was going to another job later and that's why he had his gun and gunbelt in his truck.
